Jennifer Lopez wants to make movie with Ben Affleck to ‘keep spark alive’ in marriage

Jennifer Lopez wants to make movie with Ben Affleck to ‘keep the spark alive’ in marriage

Jennifer Lopez reportedly wants to make a movie with hubby Ben Affleck in hopes that it will keep “the spark alive” in their marriage, reveals insider.

This comes following reports that the Marry Me star is worried that the Batman vs Superman actor might get bored of their relationship only few weeks after nuptials.

However, JLo’s team is advising her against her decision according to a report published by Heatworld as per Marca Magazine.

“Jen thinks they should make another movie together, even though Gigli bombed hard,” a source told the publication.

“Her team are advising against it, but Jen is a powerful producer with her own production company these days.

“She thinks it’s the perfect way to keep things exciting and stop Ben getting bored,” the insider added.

The outlet further shared that Lopez is stressed that she might end up getting divorced for a fourth time that too only two months after tying the knot.