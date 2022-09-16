Netflix's 'Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga' unveils trailer, release date & cast list

Netflix gives a glimpse of the upcoming docuseries Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga on September 15, Thursday.
Eat the Rich follows the story of a group of millennials consisting of key players, who come together with a daring plan to become rich quickly by taking down Wall Street's biggest hedge funds, creating destruction in the stock market.
Directed by Theo Love, the three part docuseries is all set to premiere on September 28, on Netflix.
Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir addresses her relation with Ellen DeGeneres and other personal stories
They are now co-parenting their two children Charlie, 12, and Frances, six
Her appearance at the dinner comes after she was spotted on a Venetian getaway with her new boyfriend, last month
A gossip columnist speaks about Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard relation, detail inside
The businesswoman brought along her daughter, Stormi, 4, whom she shares with singer, Travis Scott
Sara Ali Khan last featured in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar