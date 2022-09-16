Netflix's 'Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga' unveils trailer, release date & cast list

Netflix gives a glimpse of the upcoming docuseries Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga on September 15, Thursday.

Eat the Rich follows the story of a group of millennials consisting of key players, who come together with a daring plan to become rich quickly by taking down Wall Street's biggest hedge funds, creating destruction in the stock market.





Cast:

Matt Kohrs

Austin Tobitt

Alvin Chow





Release Date:

Directed by Theo Love, the three part docuseries is all set to premiere on September 28, on Netflix.





Check out the Trailer:







