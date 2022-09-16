 
Friday September 16, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix's 'Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga' unveils trailer, release date & cast list

Netflix releases its first trailer of upcoming docuseries 'Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga'

By Web Desk
September 16, 2022
Netflix gives a glimpse of the upcoming  docuseries Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga on September 15, Thursday.

Eat the Rich follows the story of a group of millennials consisting of key players, who come together with a daring plan to become rich quickly by taking down Wall Street's biggest hedge funds, creating destruction in the stock market.


Cast:

  • Matt Kohrs
  • Austin Tobitt
  • Alvin Chow


Release Date:

Directed by Theo Love, the three part docuseries is all set to premiere on September 28, on Netflix.


Check out the Trailer: