Sushmita Sen gears up for another web series: Report

Earlier today, Sushmita Sen revealed that she has a new web series in the pipeline, she is currently prepping up to shoot for the upcoming yet-untitled series.
Sen broke the news through her Instagram account as she posted a picture of herself wearing a stunning white gown and wrote: “Sun Set… Sun Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy… getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series… one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga.”
The moment the post came out, fans showered love on her, wrote beautiful comments and dropped heart emoticons.
Further details regarding the web series have not been disclosed yet.
Earlier, Sushmita Sen gained a lot of appreciation for her debutt web series named Aarya, based on two season. Both the season were loved by the audience, reports PinkVilla.
The guard collapsed while he was watching over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III’s handwriting suggests that the new monarch is a 'sensitive loner'
King Charles III has been given 24 hours to contemplate his mother’s death
Prince Harry's wife Meghan would also be thankful that she did not directly hurled insults at the Queen in her...
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham unintentionally insulted Nicola Peltz's family before lavish nuptials
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'walked hand-in-hand' at the Westminster Hall on Wednesday