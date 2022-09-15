Sushmita Sen gears up for another web series: Report

Earlier today, Sushmita Sen revealed that she has a new web series in the pipeline, she is currently prepping up to shoot for the upcoming yet-untitled series.

Sen broke the news through her Instagram account as she posted a picture of herself wearing a stunning white gown and wrote: “Sun Set… Sun Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy… getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series… one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga.”





The moment the post came out, fans showered love on her, wrote beautiful comments and dropped heart emoticons.

Further details regarding the web series have not been disclosed yet.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen gained a lot of appreciation for her debutt web series named Aarya, based on two season. Both the season were loved by the audience, reports PinkVilla.