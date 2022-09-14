PCB to announce squad for upcoming series, World Cup, T20I, and tri-series tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced to unveil squads for the seven-match T20I series against England, the tri-series in New Zealand, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.
A statement issued by the board said that the squads will be unveiled by Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim on September 15 (tomorrow).
The announcement of the squad will be made at PCB's headquarter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
England will visit Pakistan for the series that is scheduled to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.
The tri-series will begin on October 7, 2022, while the T20 World Cup will start on October 16.
