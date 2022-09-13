Twitter shareholders endorse Elon Musk's $44bn buyout deal

SAN FRANSISCO: Twitter on Tuesday said a preliminary count shows shareholders endorsed Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, even as he tries to break the contract.
The tally came during a shareholder meeting that lasted just minutes, with most of the votes having been cast online.
Twitter has sued Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October.
