Twitter shareholders endorse Elon Musk's $44bn buyout deal

This file illustration photo taken on August 5, 2022 shows a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos in Washington, DC. — AFP

SAN FRANSISCO: Twitter on Tuesday said a preliminary count shows shareholders endorsed Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, even as he tries to break the contract.

The tally came during a shareholder meeting that lasted just minutes, with most of the votes having been cast online.

Twitter has sued Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October.