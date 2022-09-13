 
close
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sci-Tech

Twitter shareholders endorse Elon Musk's $44bn buyout deal

A few minutes-long tally during the shareholder meeting endorsed Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter

By AFP
September 13, 2022
This file illustration photo taken on August 5, 2022 shows a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos in Washington, DC. — AFP
This file illustration photo taken on August 5, 2022 shows a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos in Washington, DC. — AFP 

SAN FRANSISCO: Twitter on Tuesday said a preliminary count shows shareholders endorsed Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, even as he tries to break the contract.

The tally came during a shareholder meeting that lasted just minutes, with most of the votes having been cast online.

Twitter has sued Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October.