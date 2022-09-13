‘Ertugrul’ star arrives in Pakistan for flood relief

Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has arrived in Karachi to take part in flood relief activities.
Celal took to Instagram and shared a video with children from flood affected areas, saying “trying to heal the wounds of the flood disaster.”
‘Ertugrul’ star captioned the video in Turkish language which reads: “Turkey Zindabad! Pakistan Zindabad ! #Pakistan #Karachi.
“One in 3 #Pakistan, which is under water, is trying to heal the wounds of the flood disaster. We have 40 million people homeless, thousands of dead, many orphaned brothers.”
The Turkish actor also urged fans to donate for the flood affectees.
He also posted video clips in his Insta stories where he can be seen taking part in flood relief activities.
Celal aka Abdur Rehman has been in Pakistan several times in the past and won the hearts of the fans.
