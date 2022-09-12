Sanjay Dutt to feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next gangster- based thriller movie

Lokesh Kanagaraj selects Sanjay Dutt to play an antagonist his next film.

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly going to play a gangster in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming project which is yet untitled.

As per the sources, “The script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and who better than Sanjay Dutt to play one of the many baddies in this yet untitled film.”

The sources further revealed: “Lokesh has been in conversation with Sanjay Dutt for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actor is been paid a gigantic amount of INR 10 crore to act in the film.”

As per PinkVilla reports, the news is also circulating that Prithviraj will also be a part of the film. The sources informed that the paperwork is not done yet but the Malayalam actor is Kanagaraj’s wishlist.

Earlier on June 21st, reports revealed that characters included in the film will have the shades and presentation of Rajinikanth’s character in the film Baasha.