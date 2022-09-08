Prince Charles declared the King of England

Prince Charles has officially taken on the helm and has been branded the official King of England following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The news was announced by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account where, Prince Charles was dubbed the new King of England, after the Queen’s “peaceful” passing.





According to the official announcement from Prince William and Kate Middleton, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” and thus “The King and The Queen Consort [Prince Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

