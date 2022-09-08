Prince Charles declared the King of England

Prince Charles has officially taken on the helm and has been branded the official King of England following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The news was announced by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account where, Prince Charles was dubbed the new King of England, after the Queen’s “peaceful” passing.
According to the official announcement from Prince William and Kate Middleton, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” and thus “The King and The Queen Consort [Prince Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
People around Prince Charles feel 'distressed' about his rift with Prince Harry
A Netflix spokesperson also said, 'We are pleased the matter has been resolved'
Prince Louis appeared confident as he attended first day at Lambrook School in Berkshire
Princess Charlotte made a surprising move in front of a large crowd gathered on Christmas morning service
'The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,' Buckingham palace said
Mindy Kaling speaks up on double standards in entertainment industry in Meghan Markle's podcast