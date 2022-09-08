ECP postpones by-elections in 13 constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday decided to postpone the by-election to be held in 13 constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan, during a meeting held today, decided that polling for the by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 have been postponed due to the recent flash floods and devastations caused by it.
Polling in the following constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been postponed:
S.no
Constituency
Polling date
|1
|NA-157, Multan IV
|September 11
|2
|PP-139, Sheikhupra
|September 11
|3
|PP-241, Bahawalnagar
|September 11
|4
|NA-22, Mardan III
|September 25
|5
|NA-24, Charsadda II
|September 25
|6
|NA-31, Peshawar V
|September 25
|7
|NA-45, Kurram I
|September 25
|8
|NA 108, Faisalabad VIII
|September 25
|9
|NA-118, Nankana Sahib II
|September 25
|10
|NA-237, Malir II
|September 25
|11
|NA-239, Korangi I
|September 25
|12
|NA-246, Karachi I
|September 25
|13
|PP-209, Khanewal VII
|October 2
The ECP said only the polling dates in the above-mentioned constituencies have been postponed, while all the other procedures and steps will be completed as per schedule.
The commission said the decision to postpone the by-elections has been taken after getting proper feedback from the Ministry of Interior according to which Pakistan Army, rangers, and the Frontier Corps are busy in relief work for the flood-affected people, maintaining internal security, and thwarting out terrorist activities in the country.
The ECP will announce new dates for the polling as soon as it finds the availability of the law enforcement agencies' personnel.
Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s role in serving Islam, democracy and his services for the country’s defence are...
Utterances were unintentional and not meant to be directed towards the lady judge, says PTI chairman
Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser and Faisal Vawda have been exempted from personal appearance in the case
The veteran writer and presenter was a special guest at the Arts Council of Pakistan's Mini Theses Show 2022
Tweeps complained of YouTube's inaccessibility in Pakistan, while Khan addressed his party's gathering
In over 56,500 incidents, citizens have been deprived of their belongings at the hands of street criminals