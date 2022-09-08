 
Thursday September 08, 2022
National

ECP postpones by-elections in 13 constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and KP

Polling for by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 have been postponed

By Nausheen Yousaf
September 08, 2022
The Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook/File
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday decided to postpone the by-election to be held in 13 constituencies of  Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan, during a meeting held today, decided that polling for the by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 have been postponed due to the recent flash floods and devastations caused by it.

Polling in the following constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been postponed:

S.no

Constituency 

Polling date

1NA-157, Multan IV
September 11
2PP-139, Sheikhupra
September 11
3PP-241, Bahawalnagar
September 11
4NA-22, Mardan III
September 25
5NA-24, Charsadda II
September 25
6NA-31, Peshawar V
September 25
7NA-45, Kurram I
September 25
8NA 108, Faisalabad VIII
September 25
9NA-118, Nankana Sahib II
September 25
10NA-237, Malir II
September 25
11NA-239, Korangi I
September 25
12NA-246, Karachi I
September 25
13PP-209, Khanewal VII
October 2

The ECP said only the polling dates in the above-mentioned constituencies have been postponed, while all the other procedures and steps will be completed as per schedule.

The commission said the decision to postpone the by-elections has been taken after getting proper feedback from the Ministry of Interior according to which Pakistan Army, rangers, and the Frontier Corps are busy in relief work for the flood-affected people, maintaining internal security, and thwarting out terrorist activities in the country.

The ECP will announce new dates for the polling as soon as it finds the availability of the law enforcement agencies' personnel.