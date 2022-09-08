ECP postpones by-elections in 13 constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and KP

The Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday decided to postpone the by-election to be held in 13 constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan, during a meeting held today, decided that polling for the by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 have been postponed due to the recent flash floods and devastations caused by it.

Polling in the following constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been postponed:

S.no Constituency Polling date 1 NA-157, Multan IV

September 11 2 PP-139, Sheikhupra

September 11

3 PP-241, Bahawalnagar

September 11

4 NA-22, Mardan III

September 25

5 NA-24, Charsadda II

September 25

6 NA-31, Peshawar V

September 25

7 NA-45, Kurram I

September 25

8 NA 108, Faisalabad VIII

September 25

9 NA-118, Nankana Sahib II

September 25

10 NA-237, Malir II

September 25

11 NA-239, Korangi I

September 25

12 NA-246, Karachi I

September 25

13 PP-209, Khanewal VII

October 2



The ECP said only the polling dates in the above-mentioned constituencies have been postponed, while all the other procedures and steps will be completed as per schedule.

The commission said the decision to postpone the by-elections has been taken after getting proper feedback from the Ministry of Interior according to which Pakistan Army, rangers, and the Frontier Corps are busy in relief work for the flood-affected people, maintaining internal security, and thwarting out terrorist activities in the country.

The ECP will announce new dates for the polling as soon as it finds the availability of the law enforcement agencies' personnel.