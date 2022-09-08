Queen Elizabeth’s health scare sparks reaction

British monarch, Queen Elizabeth’s doctors are concerned for her health. Her Majesty is reportedly under medical supervision at Balmoral castle, Buckingham Palace has announced in an alarming statement.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” read the palace statement.

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William is also on his way.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth under ‘medical supervision’, doctors warn

British Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

British politician and opposition Labour leader Keir Stramer also shared well wishes for the British monarch and said, "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

Former UK prime minister David Cameron also reacted to the news and said, “Deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace. I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time.

First minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted, "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury wrote, “May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."



