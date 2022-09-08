Queen Elizabeth under ‘medical supervision’, doctors warn

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned"

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under medical supervision, with Buckingham Palace saying that doctors are concerned for her health, reported Reuters.

The queen, Britain's longest reigning sovereign, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" in recent months.

This latest health update comes after the Queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at Balmoral Castle.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.

"The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Reacting to the worrying news, UK PM Liz Truss tweeted: "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."