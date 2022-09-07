Netflix drops spooky trailer of upcoming movie 'Wendell & Wild', release date unveiled

Netflix is all set to bring the animated tale of two demon brothers on Halloween this year.

The streaming giant dropped the official trailer for the upcoming horror animated movie Wendell & Wild which will premiere in selected theatres on October 21, 2022. It will be released on Netflix on October 28, 2022.

Wendell & Wild is an upcoming American stop-motion animated dark-comedy horror film. The story of the movie is based on Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman's unpublished book of the same name.

The movie depicts the tale of Wendell & Wild, two devious demon brothers who encounter a cold-blooded enemy, along with their sister Helly.

The film is directed by Henry Selick.





Voice Cast List:

Keegan-Michael Key (Wendell)

Jordan Peele (Wild)

Lyric Ross (Kat Elliot)

Angela Bassett (Helley)

James Hong (Father Bests)

Sam Zelaya (Raul)

Tamara Smart (Siobhan)

Seema Virdi (Sloane)

Ramona Young (Sweetie)

Ving Rhames (Buffalo Belzer)

Michele Mariana (Daley)





