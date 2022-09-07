 
Tuesday September 06, 2022
Prince Harry appeared to be waiting for his wife's instructions Expert Darren Stanton said from his analysis, that Meghan was "completely stoic" and "confidently asserted her dominance". Meghan's bold choice of colour in red, is "an extremely powerful colour," Stanton told Betfair Casino, adding it is "often associated with superheroes". Meanwhile, the Prince, who was known for his cheeky disposition, "wasn't himself". Speaking to Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton said: "He [Harry] was showing signs of frustration and appeared anxious throughout his appearance and looked almost like a fish out of water at times." He explained that the Prince was "fidgeting" which is a signal of "self-reassurance". Stanton continued: "Whenever Meghan gestured towards Harry, we saw Harry flash a fake smile, suggesting his internal emotions were not cohesive with how he was trying to portray himself."

By Web Desk
September 07, 2022
Meghan dominates Manchester ceremony while Harry flashes fake smile

Former Hollywood actress  Meghan Markle is fully asserting her dominance,   while Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry  is flashing a fake smile as he took the back seat  during their much-hyped charity tour to the UK and Germany.

Several royal commentators have shared their opinion on Meghan's appearance and speech at the One Young World summit in Manchester. 

Some are claiming that the Duchess of Sussex stole the limelight, while Prince Harry took the back seat and appeared to be waiting for his wife's instructions.

Lilibet and Archie's  mother was completely rocking at the event and her vibrant  red dress was explaining how powerful and confident she considers herself.

Meanwhile, Dina's younger son Prince was not fully there and he appeared to be confused and disturbed during Meghan's speech at the Queen's state.