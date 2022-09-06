BTS Jungkook becomes longest-charting K-pop soloist on US Spotify

BTS member Jungkook is achieved a new music milestone.

The singer, who is known for setting new records with his melodies, has added one more to his already long list of music charts.

The singer has recently added one more to the already long list of achievements.

The 25-year-old K-pop icon became the longest-charting soloist on Spotify USA with his hit collab Left and Right with an American singer Charlie Puth.

The solo track is receiving love and admiration from ARMY and continues to rank on US Spotify Daily Chart for 73 days (still counting).

Furthermore, the song also ruled on Billboard Hot 100 Chart as it charted for nine weeks in the Top 50 of the chart.

For those unaware, Left and Right is a song by American singer Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS, released through Atlantic Records on June 24, 2022.