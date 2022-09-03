Ben Affleck accused of having ‘worst reputation’ in casino industry: ‘He’s rude’

Ben Affleck reportedly has the worst attitude towards casino workers as it has been alleged by a former employee that he has a bad reputation in the casino industry in the U.S.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a former casino dealer with the account handle J Nguyen, claimed that the Batman vs Superman star is “rude” to other players.

The woman mainly criticised Affleck over his behaviour, alleging that everybody who works in casinos all around the country know how “cheap” the actor is.

She even said that not only her but her colleagues can also vouch for the terrible behaviour of the star, adding that they have enough anecdotes to put Affleck to shame.

"Ben Affleck has one of the worst reputations in the casino industry,” the woman said in the video. “We hate him. He's cheap as (expletive), he's rude to other players.”

"He’s just an entitled (expletive) and it's all over the country, in all the casinos,” she added. “At Harrah's, in Atlantic City, in Commerce Casino, in California... This (expletive) is so cheap."

She went on to say that even Jennifer Lopez is “stingy” when it comes to tipping as she said, “She tells him not to tip. He doesn't tip anymore, baby! You don't need to tell him nothing, he ain't doing it.”

“I am so happy he ended up with JLo,” she sarcastically said. “You guys are perfect.”

The couple recently tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas wedding following a lavish celebration of their nuptials at the Argo actor’s estate in Georgia.

The newlyweds, who are accused of being stingy, have a combined worth of $550 million as JLo’s fortune is somewhere close to $400 million whereas Affleck’s worth is around $150 million as per OK! Magazine.