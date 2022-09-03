Dance of Light tower, one of the most twisted buildings in the world.— Aedas

Dance of Light tower, one of the most twisted buildings in the world, has been revealed in Chongqing, China, reported CNN.

The 180-metre-tall is designed by architecture studio Aedas. The twisted tower has an elegant form and has been inspired by the northern lights.

The twists and turns in the skyscraper represent the dynamic rays of the dancing aurora that are seen in the Arctic and Antarctic.

The accentuated twisted shape depends majorly on light for its structure to show even more by reflecting light over the glass facades.

The minimalist structure creates a stunning impression at different angles. As the day progresses, the visuals get even better as the colours keep changing depending on the amount and angle of light.

These visuals give it the name the Dance of Light tower.

Aedas decided to with a smooth external by using a double-curved. cold-form glass, while many twisted towers take an angular approach, reported National News.

The building has 39 floors and is in the same business district as other buildings inspired by stars. Out of the 39 floors, 34 are dedicated to office space while others are for other facilities.

With a twisting angle of 8.8 degrees per floor, it is one of the most twisted buildings in the world.