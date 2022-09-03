 
Saturday September 03, 2022
Entertainment

List of Top 10 trending movies, TV shows on Netflix 2022

The full list of all popular TV shows trending on Netflix in September

By Web Desk
September 03, 2022
List of Top 10 trending movies, TV shows on Netflix 2022

Netflix has overtaken the entertainment landscape with its exciting releases that seem to overtake social media, almost daily.

From popular TV shows to movies and even family-friendly entertainment, Netflix appears to carry it all.


TV Shows:

  • Echoes
  • I Am a Killer
  • Partner Track
  • The Sandman
  • High Heat
  • Stranger Things
  • Selling the OC
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
  • Virgin River
  • Never Have I Ever


Movies:

  • Love in the Villa
  • Me Time
  • Collateral
  • I Came By
  • This is 40
  • Loving Adults
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • Sing 2
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • That’s Amor


Kids:

  • Sing 2
  • COComelon
  • Junior Baking Show
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Instant Dream Home
  • Sam & Cat
  • Henry Danger
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power
  • Home
  • Lost Ollie