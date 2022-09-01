Sindh on high alert as devastating flood from northern areas ahead: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab. — Twitter

KARACHI: Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Thursday warned that flash floods coming from northern areas will enter the province over the next few days.

In an interview with Reuters, Wahab said: "We are on a high alert as water arriving downstream from northern flooding is expected to enter Sindh over the next few days."

The spokesperson maintained that a flow of some 600,000 cubic feet per second was expected to swell the Indus River.

Sindh has received 466% more rain than the 30-year average since June this year, he added.

Responding to a question, Wahab said that over 1,100 people, including over 400 children, have lost their lives during the recent deadly floods.

In a video statement, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that diarrhoea, cholera, and other water-borne diseases are breaking out in flood-hit areas.

Stressing the need for medicines, milk and other essential items, the minister said that over 62,000 people are visiting medical camps on a daily basis in the province.