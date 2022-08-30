Twitter Circles lets you choose tweeps you like the most

Twitter on Tuesday rolled out its latest feature — Twitter Circle. The feature allows users to choose if everyone or only those in their circles can view their tweets.
Taking to their website, the micro-blogging site released a statement mentioning that the reason behind the creation of Twitter Circle was “a new way to Tweet to a smaller crowd”.
“This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers,” the statement read.
This feature can be applied on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis in which only users can see who is in their Twitter Circle and tweets marked specifically for the circle cannot be retweeted, giving users the control over who can engage with their tweets.
Twitter started testing the feature in May and made it available for global users of the application after receiving an “overwhelmingly positive” response.
The feature can now be availed by users of Android, iOS, and Twitter.com globally.
Before you share a tweet, you’ll get an option to either share it within your circle or allow everyone on the list to view it. The feature allows adding up to 150 people and also lets you adjust who can be included and excluded at any time.
"You can only have one Twitter Circle," the social media company stated.
But here's the catch. Whether you follow someone or not, they can be added to the circle. Once you add them to your circle, they'll be able to see your tweets and replies exchanged within.
“Don’t worry, no one will be notified of any changes you make to your circle,” Twitter wrote on its website.
“Tweets sent to your circle will appear with a green badge underneath them,” it added, as the tweets can only be seen by the tweeps you’ve selected for your circle. They can neither be retweeted nor shared.
Twitter also said that even if a user’s Twitter is public, all of the replies to such tweets will remain private.
