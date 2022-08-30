BTS 'birthday boy' Jungkook's billboards, ads lighten up Seoul

BTS Jungkook's billboards and ads dominate the city in the honor of his upcoming birthday
As the birthday is getting closer, the number of Jungkook featured billboards and advertisements is increasing across Seoul, in order to celebrate his special day.
One of the tweeted fans, “Seriously Jungkook is plastered everywhere in Seoul to the point it’s scary. No, but all the LED boards I’ve seen are about Jungkook..”
Subway ads also feature him:
Jungkook’s face is ruling the billboards across the city:
Some shopping centers have also cared to run videos of Jungkook like Lotte World.
Another netizen tweeted “Jungkookie’s birthday video shining bright at Itaewon. It’s too pretty. Our Jungkookie’s cool and pretty looks with the clouds and the night. I only spent a little time looking at the video but I was happy. Thank you for the video ad.”
Even the top of the taxis and sides of the buses have Jungkook’s photo running on them.
