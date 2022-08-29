Shaheen Afridi jets off to London for treatment

Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

DUBAI: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday departed for London from Dubai to complete his rehabilitation, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

PCB said that Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care which is available in London following its reputation as the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. The Pakistani fast bower is, therefore, being sent there for treatment.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," said Dr Najeebullah Soomro, PCB's Chief Medical Officer.

PCB's statement further shared that the fast bowler will remain under the supervision of PCB's Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal.

"Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 — having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club," the statement read.

Afridi suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. Following his diagnosis, the bowler has missed the Asia Cup 2022 and will also be absent during England's tour of Pakistan.

The pacer is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.