BLACKPINK's Lisa bags 'Best K-Pop' award at VMAs 2022

BLACKPINK icon Lisa is thankful to YG Entertainment and BLINKS at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 25 years old Korean icon took home the award for the 'Best K-Pop' at the VMAs held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Sunday.

There, the Crossing Field singer won the award for her hit solo album LALISA.

During her acceptance speech, she thanked producer Teddy, YG Entertainment, and BLINKS.

Check it out Below:





In addition to this, BLACKPINK also won the award for 'Best Metaverse Performance' for their PUBG collaboration Ready For Love.





For those unversed, The MTV Video Music Awards is an award show presented by the cable channel MTV to honour the best in the music video medium, for various categories.