Nawazuddin Siddiqui says film 'Haddi' has put him in shoes of female co-stars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for his appearance in his upcoming movie Haddi, in which he portrays the dual roles of a woman and a transsexual.
The actor stated in an interview that he now has comprehended why the actresses spend extra time in a vanity van and that he respected them for their efforts.
The actor told Bombay Times in a recent interview, "My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai (there are so many things, hair, make-up, clothes, nails…they take the whole world with them). Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!”
Nawazuddin featured in a silver dress and long curly hair in his first look reveal of the movie.
