Nawazuddin Siddiqui says film 'Haddi' has put him in shoes of female co-stars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui now understands why actresses take more time to get ready

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for his appearance in his upcoming movie Haddi, in which he portrays the dual roles of a woman and a transsexual.

The actor stated in an interview that he now has comprehended why the actresses spend extra time in a vanity van and that he respected them for their efforts.



The actor told Bombay Times in a recent interview, "My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai (there are so many things, hair, make-up, clothes, nails…they take the whole world with them). Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!”

Nawazuddin featured in a silver dress and long curly hair in his first look reveal of the movie.