August 28, 2022
Netflix: upcoming movie 'Ivy & Bean' release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix has dropped for the trailer for the new upcoming family friendly series 'Ivy & Bean'

By Web Desk
August 28, 2022
Netflix: upcoming movie 'Ivy & Bean' release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming movie Ivy & Bean, and it is slated to release on, 02 September 2022.

The family-friendly kid series is directed by   Elissa Down and written by Kathy Waugh.

For those unversed, this series is composed on the New York Times bestselling book series, of the same name, by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall.


  CAST:

  • Sasha Pieterse
  • Jane Lynch
  • Nia Vardalos
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson
  • Keslee Blalock
  • Madison Skye Validum
  •  Jesse Gervasi
  • Autumn Thom
  • Lidya Jewett
  • Claire Smid

The series Ivy and Bean is based on the story of two girls who never expected to be friends. 

However, Ivy is quiet, sensible and observant, while Bean is a playful, adventurous and fearless kid.

The trailer shows how the duo soon discovered that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' can be the best of friends too. 


Check out the Trailer Below: 