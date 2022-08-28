Netflix: upcoming movie 'Ivy & Bean' release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming movie Ivy & Bean, and it is slated to release on, 02 September 2022.

The family-friendly kid series is directed by Elissa Down and written by Kathy Waugh.

For those unversed, this series is composed on the New York Times bestselling book series, of the same name, by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall.





CAST:

Sasha Pieterse

Jane Lynch



Nia Vardalos



Jesse Tyler Ferguson



Keslee Blalock



Madison Skye Validum



Jesse Gervasi



Autumn Thom



Lidya Jewett



Claire Smid





The series Ivy and Bean is based on the story of two girls who never expected to be friends.



However, Ivy is quiet, sensible and observant, while Bean is a playful, adventurous and fearless kid.

The trailer shows how the duo soon discovered that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' can be the best of friends too.





Check out the Trailer Below:



