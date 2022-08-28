Netflix: upcoming movie 'Ivy & Bean' release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming movie Ivy & Bean, and it is slated to release on, 02 September 2022.
The family-friendly kid series is directed by Elissa Down and written by Kathy Waugh.
For those unversed, this series is composed on the New York Times bestselling book series, of the same name, by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall.
The series Ivy and Bean is based on the story of two girls who never expected to be friends.
However, Ivy is quiet, sensible and observant, while Bean is a playful, adventurous and fearless kid.
The trailer shows how the duo soon discovered that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' can be the best of friends too.
Amber Heard reportedly used Elon Musk as part of a shocking long-form plan
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dine at al-fresco, share a kiss during endless second honeymoon in Italy
Olivia Wilde claimed that she had to fire LaBeouf from the role of Jack, which ultimately ended up going to Harry Styles
Kate Middleton had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry came to...
'Goodnight Mommy' stars two-time Academy winner Naomi Watts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for being ‘fine with gambling their future away’ with Netflix