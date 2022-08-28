Amazon Prime Video 'Goodnight Mommy' release date, cast and more

Amazon Prime released the trailer of its upcoming movie Goodnight Mommy on August 24 and the movie is slated to release on September 16, 2022.

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of a 2014 Austrian film of the same name which went on to win many international accolades and became a niche film.

The movie is a three-party production between Amazon Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Playground.





Synopsis:

Two nine-year-old twin brothers come home to find their mother covered in bandages post-surgery, and exhibiting a series of strange behaviours which leads them to suspect that she is an imposter pretending to be their real mother.

What follows then is the boys' discovery of who she is, which unleashes paranoia, violence, and terror.





Cast:

Naomi Watts



Elias Schwarz as Elias.



Lukas Schwarz as Lukas.



Hans Escher as Priester.



Elfriede Schatz as Rotkreuz Sammlerin.



Karl Purker as Rotkreuz Sammler.



Georg Deliovsky as Pizzalieferant.



Christian Steindl as Mesner.







Director:

The movie is directed by Matt Sobel from a script by Kyle Warren.





Trailer:







