Saturday August 27, 2022
Netflix upcoming series 'Santo', Trailer, release date, cast list, and more

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming action-thriller series 'Santo'

August 27, 2022
Netflix upcoming series 'Santo', Trailer, release date, cast list, and more

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming action, thriller crime series Santo, and is slated for a release date of 16 September 2022.

For those unversed, the   Spanish-language series is directed by Vicente Amorim.

Santo is the first Netflix original project which has been compassed to Spain and Brazil and has Madrid and Salvador de Bahia as the main shooting locations.


Cast:

  • Bruno Gagliasso
  • Raul Arevalo
  • Victoria Guerra
  • Thomas Aquino
  • Greta Ferandez


 Santo is the world's most wanted drug dealer whose identity is unknown to the public.

Two cops on the chase for him are forced to learn interpersonal communication and understand each other to solve the case and stay alive.

Check out the Trailer: 