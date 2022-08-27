Angry fans call out Kourtney Kardashian for allowing daughter Penelope to wear makeup

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick is gearing up to be the next makeup influencer in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
The 10-year-old daughter of the Poosh founder and Scott Disick shared a glimpse into her beauty routine on TikTok and left fans amazed.
A short video clip, posted on Aug. 26, featured Penelope flaunting her makeup application skills. She captioned the clip, "Have a good morning."
In the video, the young Kardashian was seen wearing a pink headband as she started to prep her skin for which, she used aunt Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics line.
The now-deleted video garnered a massive response from fans. Some of them slammed the The Kardashians alum, 43, for letting her 10-year-old daughter glamorized herself by using so much of makeup products.
“How old is this girl, for God’s sake?” wrote one internet user. Another ripped, “I have a 10-year-old son. Just no. They only have a few more years of pure innocence left before they start learning how to become adults.”
