Kate Middleton, Prince William to make headlines during US visit

Saturday August 27, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William will be visiting Boston in December

By Web Desk
August 27, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William have all eyes on them as the royal couple gears up to make their much-anticipated visit to the United States.

According to Express, Kinsey Schofield - a royal commentator based in the US, said that the royal visit will be sparking a frenzy among the Americans who’d ‘sleep in the streets’ just to catch a glimpse of the duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The author of R is for Revenge Dress told the outlet: “The Queen's Platinum Jubilee really inspired fresh interest in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

“America is very interested and excited about Prince William and Catherine. I think it will be Beatle-Mania 2.0 when they visit again,” she said.

“Every major news station and entertainment news outlet will be sending teams. People will sleep in the streets for a simple wave. It is very exciting,” the expert predicted.

The Cambridges will be visiting Boston in December for the Earthshot Prize, marking their first trip in eight years.