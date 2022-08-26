Kourtney Kardashian surprises fans as she gets Jennifer Aniston’s iconic 'The Rachel' hairstyle

Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with her new look inspired by the iconic Jennifer Aniston's 90s hairstyle "The Rachel" from the hit comedy sitcom Friends.

The reality TV star enthralled fans as she dropped a video in her Instagram stories flaunting the new hairstyle which was one of the most famous looks of Aniston for the series.

In the reel shared by The Kardashian star, she could be seen showing off her new hairdo while winking and making a pout.

Kardashian looked drop dead gorgeous with her fresh makeup and a white lacey top in the selfie video filmed behind the scenes of her upcoming project.

Aniston debuted the hairstyle in season 1 of the NBC show in which she played the character of Rachel Green and it went on to become a global trend and one of the most requested hairstyles.

It was the creation of the famed hairdresser Chris McMillan and has been described as an amalgamation of shag and bob haircuts.

