Kourtney Kardashian surprises fans as she gets Jennifer Aniston’s iconic 'The Rachel' hairstyle

Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with her new look inspired by the iconic Jennifer Aniston's 90s hairstyle "The Rachel" from the hit comedy sitcom Friends.
The reality TV star enthralled fans as she dropped a video in her Instagram stories flaunting the new hairstyle which was one of the most famous looks of Aniston for the series.
In the reel shared by The Kardashian star, she could be seen showing off her new hairdo while winking and making a pout.
Kardashian looked drop dead gorgeous with her fresh makeup and a white lacey top in the selfie video filmed behind the scenes of her upcoming project.
Aniston debuted the hairstyle in season 1 of the NBC show in which she played the character of Rachel Green and it went on to become a global trend and one of the most requested hairstyles.
It was the creation of the famed hairdresser Chris McMillan and has been described as an amalgamation of shag and bob haircuts.
Gerard Pique, Shakira's battle over kids' custody has become complex after he publically appeared with new flame
Britney Spears new song 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton John releases on major streaming services
Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras lauded Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was spotted arriving in an electric Audi SUV vehicle at Santa Barbara airport
Meghan Markle recalled her son Archie's room catching fire
Meghan Markle will soon receive support from an unlikely source