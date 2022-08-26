Meta informs Pakistan it doesn't sell user data, affirms strict approach to privacy

Image showing the logo of Meta as seen through a magnifying glass. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Meta — the parent company of Facebook — said that the company does not sell user information, affirming a strict approach to user privacy.

The comments were made by Arianne Jimenez, who is a Privacy Policy Manager at Meta in the Asia Pacific, during a virtual briefing session on the company's approach to privacy for Pakistani journalists in the federal capital.

Jimenez informed the reporters about the company's policies, saying that it protects users' data and information safety on its platforms.



The Meta representative said protecting people’s information is central to Meta’s vision which is why it designs privacy controls into its products with guidance from experts in areas like data protection and privacy law, security, interface design, engineering, product management, and public policy.



She said Meta gives people "more control over their privacy and security choices through specialised tools and features".

Jimenez emphasised that Meta doesn’t sell user information.

"Partners and third parties who have access to certain data are required to follow rules about how they can and cannot use and disclose the information."

She said Meta gives users tools for deleting anything they’ve posted or even transferring data to other services because it believes that part of having a free and open internet means that people should be able to transfer their data to other apps and services they use.

She stated that the process of refining the privacy and security system is ongoing at Meta, and the company will continue to invest and innovate to give its customers the best user experience.