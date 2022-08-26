Asia Cup 2022: What you need to know before coming to Dubai stadium

Dubai International Cricket Stadium. -File

DUBAI: The Dubai Police have issued guidelines to be followed during the Asia Cup 2022 by spectators and a list of banned items that can not be brought to the stadium during the tournament.

The tournament is starting on August 27 during which 13 matches will be played with the final on September 13.

Important guidelines:

Stadium management reserves the right to entry

Valid ticket required for entry

Gates will open three hours before the match

No re-entry allowed

Those aged 4 and over need a ticket

Dedicated parking available

Random/haphazard parking not allowed

List of banned items/activities:

Remote-controlled devices

Animals

Glass

Filming or flash photography

Illegal or toxic substances

Radio communication devices or power banks

Selfie sticks or umbrellas

Sharp objects

Firecrackers or flares

Lasers

Outside food or drinks

Political flags and banners

Bikes, skateboards and scooters

Smoking

The police have said they will deploy the latest technologies to secure the venue.