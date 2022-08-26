Asia Cup 2022: What you need to know before coming to Dubai stadium

DUBAI: The Dubai Police have issued guidelines to be followed during the Asia Cup 2022 by spectators and a list of banned items that can not be brought to the stadium during the tournament.
The tournament is starting on August 27 during which 13 matches will be played with the final on September 13.
Important guidelines:
List of banned items/activities:
The police have said they will deploy the latest technologies to secure the venue.
Babar Azam has been playing regularly in all formats which could be dangerous too, says former cricketer
Rahul Dravid's participation in Asia Cup is doubtful, says Indian media
PFF's chairman stressed on provision of equal pay regardless of the players' gender
England Test tour opens with the first Test in Rawalpindi on December 1-5, before Multan hosts the second on December...
Mohammad Hasnain included in Pakistan squad in place of Shaheen Afridi
Third-placed Pakistan have 120 points with 12 wins, with the top three sides separated by five points