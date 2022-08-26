 
Friday August 26, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: What you need to know before coming to Dubai stadium

Dubai Police have said they will deploy latest technologies to secure the venue

By Web Desk
August 26, 2022
Dubai International Cricket Stadium. -File
DUBAI: The Dubai Police have issued guidelines to be followed during the Asia Cup 2022 by spectators and a list of banned items that can not be brought to the stadium during the tournament.

The tournament is starting on August 27 during which 13 matches will be played with the final on September 13.

Important guidelines:

  • Stadium management reserves the right to entry
  • Valid ticket required for entry
  • Gates will open three hours before the match
  • No re-entry allowed
  • Those aged 4 and over need a ticket
  • Dedicated parking available
  • Random/haphazard parking not allowed

List of banned items/activities:

  • Remote-controlled devices
  • Animals
  • Glass
  • Filming or flash photography
  • Illegal or toxic substances
  • Radio communication devices or power banks
  • Selfie sticks or umbrellas
  • Sharp objects
  • Firecrackers or flares
  • Lasers
  • Outside food or drinks
  • Political flags and banners
  • Bikes, skateboards and scooters
  • Smoking

The police have said they will deploy the latest technologies to secure the venue.