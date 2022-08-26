BLACKPINK Jennie trolled online after dating rumors with BTS V

BLACKPINK’s starlet Jennie has been talk of the town lately, for various reasons along with alleged dating rumors.

The well-known k-pop icon is currently receiving unpleasant comments from the BTS ARMY.

Recently, the alleged dating rumours of BLACKPINK’s Jennie with BTS’s V started doing rounds on internet, fuelling fans curiosity.

Although, the band’s agency YG Entertainment has subtly brushed off the rumours, BTS ARMY does not seem to stop trolling Jennie over this matter.

A BTS fan wrote, "Notice she dates only the most popular member of each group? Girl changing man like a man passes joints."

While another user suggested her to stop this "dating issue" since it’s ruining her reputation.

On the other hand, a large number of supportive fans wrote kind and meaningful comments for the singer.

A fan commented, "You are the best rapper in the world.”

"You are beautiful" and "strong", cheered another.





