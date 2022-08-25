Update on K-Electric bills after FCA exemption

A file photo of an electricity bill.

KARACHI: Following the government’s decision of waiving fuel adjustment charges (FCA) on electricity bills for those households that consume power up to 200 units or five kilowatts load, K-Electric on Thursday announced that the revised bills would be issued from August 26.

A day earlier, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan explained that only the households that consume electricity up to 200 units will be exempt from fuel charges adjustment (FCA). Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the power minister revealed that 17 million people are being provided relief amounting to Rs22 billion on account of the FCA.

In a statement, a K-Electric spokesperson clarified that FCA charges have been removed from the revised bills for households consuming up to 200 units. He maintained that the last date for submitting the revised utility bills would be August 30.

The spokesperson said that K-Electric’s customer care centers will remain open even on Sundays till 5 pm to facilitate the consumers.

He, however, clarified that there would be no change in schedule for submitting the bills for commercial consumers and those households who use more than 200 units of electricity.

PM Shahbaz announces relief package

On August 23, PM Shehbaz announced that 17 million of the total power consumers will be exempt from paying the high FCA in their electricity bills.

In a video address from Qatar, where he is on a two-day trip, the prime minister had said that after consulting with the International Monetary Fund, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other coalition leaders, it was decided that 17.1 million electricity consumers would not have to pay the FCA for the month of July and August.