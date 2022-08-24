FIFA World Cup 2022: PM Shahbaz Sharif visits Stadium 974 in Doha

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visits Stadium 974 in Doha. Photo: Twitter/ @Marriyum_A

DOHA: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited FIFA World Cup “Stadium 974” in Qatar's capital Doha.

Upon arrival at Stadium 974, PM Shahbaz was briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the government to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Qatar in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for one of the world’s biggest sporting event.

He praised the grandeur of the football stadiums and associated facilities, depicting the Qatari culture and identity, built in a short span of time.

The PM also underlined the important contribution of the Pakistani workforce in building the world cup related infrastructure and said that Pakistanis were proud of the fact that the football, “Al-Rihla”, the official match ball of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is made in Pakistan.

Pakistan Army to assist Qatar

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Army will assist Qatar with security in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in the Middle Eastern country.

The approval was given by the federal cabinet to the Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance during the mega football event.

The world cup will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. The Gulf country will be hosting the extravaganza for the very first time.