Julia Fox called out for suggesting children 'should work' with 'mini-mop'

Julia Fox is clearing the air around her controversial comment on children.

Turning to her TikTok this week, the mother-of-one advised fellow parents not to spend money on children. Instead, Kanye West's ex-girlfriend urged kids to work with a mini-mop.

“Because I have a son, specifically, I don’t want him to expect that women are just going to clean up after him and do everything for him,” Fox admitted. “I saw that my whole life, even in my own family and that stops with me.”

She added that “the idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on s–t that’s not really teaching your kid anything.”

Fox continued and asked people to “buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom” to teach them life skills at an early age.

With her statements, Fox instigated a notion that she is promoting child labour. Responding to criticism from netizens, the Uncut Gems actress then wrote:

“Oh my god, you guys are really acting like I said that kids should be working. That’s not what I said. I said that kids need to learn skills,”Fox clarified.