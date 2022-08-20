Kim Kardashian spotted flirting with Game of Throne star: Photos

Kim Kardashian is sparking rumours after her camaraderie with a new man.
The 41-year-old entrepreneur was spotted engaging in a flirtatious conversation with Orlando Bloom.
Bloom, who is famous for his role in Game of Thrones and fathers a baby daughter with singer Katy Perry, was spotted spending time with Kim at Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila party.
Kim donned a steamy black outfit with matching heels while Bloom wore a bright black jacket and carried a white helmet in his hand.
See Photo:
Prince William's partners turn against him
Why was ambulance parked outside Ben Affleck's house?
Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie's exclusive photos from her fight with Brad Pitt have been submitted to the FBI
Jenner's one of best pals, Hailey Bieber, and husband Justin Bieber also joined the star-studded party
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot officially in Las Vegas last month, but this weekend are holding a lavish party
Reportedly, a source close to Ben revealed that the 16-year-old had been taking her father’s new chapter with...