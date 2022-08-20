Ben Affleck mother falls off, rushed to hospital before Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez second wedding has began with a bad omen.
The Argo star, who has currently jetted off to Georgia with Lopez and their kids, called out an ambulance over the weekend to tend to his injured mother.
Affleck's mom, who fell of a dock, was rushed to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital on Friday, confirms Daily Mail.
The source adds Christopher Anne Boldt, fell and cut her leg.
Affleck and Lopez are currently vacationing with their family, a month after they eloped and tied the knot in Las Vegas.
