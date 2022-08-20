Netflix drops 'The Midnight Club': Release date, teaser, cast and more

Netflix has dropped the pictures of the upcoming horror fiction series The Midnight Club, as well as the first-ever look into its trailer. The series is slated for a release on October 7, 2022, worldwide.
Netflix will release the series with the collaboration of a famous director known for horror movies Mike Flanagan. His famous works are Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.
The upcoming horror series is based on the book of the same title written by Novelist Christopher Pike.
The story of the series is about a group of eight terminally ill teens who live together in a hospice home. They get together at the stroke of midnight and alternate sharing scary tales.
They also swear to each other that whoever passes away first will be responsible for attempting to contact the group from the afterlife. Strange and unexplainable things start to happen after one of them passes away.
