Chitral flash flood kills five, two missing

CHITRAL: At least five people were dead and two others were still missing after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Chitral, it emerged on Saturday.
As per the details, seven people, including a woman, were swept away by the flash flood in different areas of Chitral on Friday.
After being informed, the rescue officials launched a rescue operation and recovered five bodies, said the rescue sources. The search operation is underway to recover the other two, they added.
In its daily weather report, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that monsoon currents are still penetrating in most parts of the country.
A westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country, it added.
The Met Office said that rain coupled with thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Balochistan, Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Sindh today, it added.
