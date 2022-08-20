Asia Cup 2022: This Pakistani batter is not afraid of India

Pakistan’s batter Asif Ali

LAHORE: Best known for his power-hitting, Pakistan’s Asif Ali on Saturday vowed to play positive cricket whether the match is against India or someone else in the forthcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 27 August to 11 September, however, arch-rival Pakistan and India will face one another in the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, Asif Ali said that he was working to improve his fitness and overcome his weakness with the help of coaches.

“I focused on shot selection and improving power-hitting during the off-season,” the cricketer added.

“People would see improvement in power-hitting in upcoming matches,” he said, adding that the Green Shirts will give their best in the Asia Cup.

“I am not just considering India as rivals, my focus is on all the teams. We should not look at the opponent and focus on playing good cricket,” Asif Ali said.

He vowed to play “positive cricket” irrespective of the opponent.

The Pakistani batter said that their top-order is their strength. He maintained that they were devising a strategy to win the Asia Cup.

Asif believes that they have to play cricket in line with the modern requirements.

Cricket has become very fast, he said, adding that Test cricket has started with a bating strike rate of 100 and even 350 runs target is not considered as “safe” in the ODI nowadays.