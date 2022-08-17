Geo Super becomes media partner for golf tournament

KARACHI: Geo Super has continued its association with World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) as exclusive media partner. The channel has been associated with WCGC Pakistan from the very first edition.

The sixth edition of the World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022 will cover three main regions across Pakistan — Karachi (South), Islamabad (North) and Lahore (Center).

Geo Super as the name suggests, personifies everything that is ‘SUPER’ in the sporting world. GEO Super provides unlimited coverage of every sportsman, both on the ground, and off the ground.

Loco Services is an event management company, specialising in the field of sports and information technology, with a proven track of managing, conducting and delivering the top-class events.

Geo Super covered the national finals of WCGC Pakistan along with the World Finals of World Corporate Golf Challenge in previous sessions.

“It is a matter of great pride for World Corporate Golf Challenge to have Pakistan’s leading sports channel, GEO SUPER associated with us, for the promotion of golf in Pakistan. Strong relationship between World Corporate Golf Challenge and Geo Super is literally elevating the event to the next level," said Muhammad Umer Khokhar, the director events for WCGC Pakistan.

