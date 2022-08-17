Aamir Khan to compensate 'Laal Singh Chaddha' distributors after losses?

Aamir Khan is reportedly going to compensate distributors for the losses borne by 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Actor Aamir Khan is reportedly in talks with the distributors of Laal Singh Chaddha to pay compensation for the failure of the film, reported India Today.

It was predicted that the film will earn approximately INR 180 crore but it failed to exceed more than INR50 crore in the first week of its release.

The outlet revealed that they were informed by the sources, "Distributors have been hit badly as Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office in India."

The source further added: “Aamir is in talks with concerned parties to compensate them for the loss. The film's business was hit by various reasons in the country, including the boycott trend.”

So far, there is no accurate information regarding the compensation amount that is to be paid to the distributors.

Meanwhile, Ajit Andhare, CEO Viacom, discarded all these rumors saying: “There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place."

"Film is still running in theatres, both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation.”

According to one of the trade experts Ramesh Bala, the film may be a flop in the theatres but it might perform well on OTT platforms. However, Khan is not in the favour to release Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT platforms at this time.

Earlier, Salman Khan and Shahrukh khan also had to compensate the distributors for the failure of Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal correspondingly. Both of them reportedly paid INR25 crores for the loss of the films.