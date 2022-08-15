VIDEO: Who will win kabaddi contest between Hasan and Shadab? predicts Fawad Alam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s eminent cricketer Fawad Alam on Sunday predicted the winner of a kabaddi match if a contest is staged between Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan.



A day earlier, Fawad Alam and tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq were invited to Geo News programme “Hasna Mana Hai”.

When asked who will win the Kabaddi contest between Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan, Fawad Alam, on a lighter note, said, “Hasso [Hassan Ali] will win the contest easily.”

During the show, the host, Tabish Hashmi, said that you (Fawad Alam) was a part of the Pakistani squad selected for the Rawalpindi Test but you did not play even a single delivery nor catch a ball but were paid full salary. It happened for the first time in 28 years, he said and asked: “How did Fawad Alam feel about getting paid while doing nothing?”

In response, Fawad posed another question to the host, “How will you feel?”

Tabish replied that it would be a lot of fun.

At this, Fawad stood up, while laughing and shook hands with the host.