Karachi makes it to list of worst places to live in, again

A family wades through a flooded street during the monsoon season, in Karachi, Pakistan July 11, 2022. — Reuters

The Global Liveability Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) reveals the world’s best and worst places to live in 2022 and Karachi is among the top 10 worst places , once again.

The index analysed and marked 172 cities for five factors: infrastructure, health care, education, culture, and entertainment.

The most liveable cities in world were mostly in Europe and Canada due to good infrastructure and stability. The index, as quoted by CNBC, said that these cities provided good health care and multiple opportunities for entertainment.

Austria’s city Vienna topped the list of top 10 places to live in the world. It achieved an overall rating of 95.1/100 where it scored a whopping 100 for education and infrastructure.

Vienna held the top position in 2018 and 2019 as well.

Three cities from Canada alone made it to the list of top 10.

Following are the best places to live in 2022.

1. Vienna , Austria



2. Copenhagen, Denmark

3. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Calgary, Canada

5. Vancouver, Canada

6. Geneva, Switzerland

7. Frankfurt, Germany

8. Toronto, Canada

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. Osaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia.

Among the worst places to live in the world were cities in developing countries. War-stricken Syria's capital has been ranked as the worst city to live in.

Damascus, Syria, with a score of 20 for stability is the worst place. The rest of the list is as follows:

2. Tehran, Iran

3. Douala, Cameroon

4. Harare, Zimbabwe

5. Dhaka, Bangladesh

6. Port Moresby, PNG

7. Karachi, Pakistan

8. Algiers, Algeria

9. Tripoli, Libya

10. Lagos, Nigeria