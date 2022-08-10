The Rose is gearing up for a major comeback with world tour, fresh album

The Rose, Korea’s major rock/pop act is galvanising for their album release and world tour this year.

The quartet band has announced their comeback with their first full-length album Heal dropping this year followed by a world tour in October.

The Rose will embark on a World tour titled ‘Healed Together’ where they will be touring North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

The tour will span five months, it will begin in October and will continue through mid-February 2023 with Europe being their last stop, sources reveal.

They have linked with Transparent Arts, the entertainment company founded by Hot 100 chart-toppers and the Far East Movement, according to a Billboard report.



In February 2020, the band requested to terminate their contract with former label J & STAR Company and listed their reasons for it, however, a lawsuit followed which ended last summer.

This will be the first album of the complete group since a two-year break where the members dispersed with their mandatory military service and solo music.







