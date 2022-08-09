Jennifer Garner takes her ‘Save the Children’ mission to help Kentucky flood victims

Jennifer Garner is setting an example of giving back to the community as she traveled to Kentucky to provide emergency relief to the flood victims.

On Monday, 50-year-old Garner, who is also a trustee and ambassador of Save the Children, appeared on the Today show and described the devastating situation after the flood.

The Yes Day actress, “They need everything. There’s nothing they don’t need. They need basic necessities. They need water. They need somewhere to live. They need schools to be up and running. These kids need to go to school.”

Explaining her passion to help the victims, Garner, who was busy shooting her new film before arriving in Kentucky, said, “I grew up in a middle-class family.”

“My mom had grown up very, very poor, my dad grew up poorer, and the fact that the two of them were able to go to college was so life-changing. So when I was in a position to be invited into people’s homes it was rural America that really pulled me in,” she added.

Talking about the relief efforts, Garner said, “One of the things we do when there’s disaster relief, we set up child safe spaces and those are for kids to play. It’s therapeutic for kids to play. They play when they feel safe. It gives parents a chance to talk to their insurance people or do what they need to do to start to knit their lives back together.”

She added, “These are people who believe in taking care of each other. It’s the way that I was raised. I was raised as a member of the community, not as just myself and my family. It’s one of the luckiest things about my life.”