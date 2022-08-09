BTS's Jin shows concern for Suga's health in hilarious way

BTS's Jin became Suga's 'daddy' in the most hilarious way while showing concern for his health

BTS members have stayed with each other for over ten years and are like a close-knit family when it comes to their concern over each others' well-being, and Jin and Suga's recent interaction is proof

Nowadays BTS's Jin is gaining a lot of attention with his attendance in movie premieres but recently he took a notch higher with his 'dad aura' in his hilarious interaction with another BTS member, Suga, on Instagram.

Recently, Suga shared on Instagram that he was taking some time out and enjoying some free time. In particular, he shared some images showing that he was going around and visiting some of his old schools, reported Koreaboo.

Out of all BTS's members, it was Jin who commented on one of Min Yoongi aka Suga's pictures.

Jin wrote, "Why are you so skinny? I’ve transferred you some pocket money [into your bank.] Buy yourself a meal."

Suga then commented that he had checked his bank account but he hadn’t actually received any money.



Jin then replied with a simple, “I’m sorry.”



Fans were awestruck by this silly interaction between BTS's oldest members and wrote that Jin sounds like Suga's 'daddy' here.