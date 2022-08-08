Meghan Markle’s secret to happiness revealed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is said to be ‘happy now’, had once disclosed her secret to happiness.



In a post for her lifestyle blog The Tig, the former Suits actress had revealed key to happiness.

On her 41st birthday after Meghan’s close friend Tyler Perry said the Duchess is truly happy “now”, the 2015 The Tig post has resurfaced.

It discloses that Meghan is a practitioner of Vedic meditation, a practice that made her ‘just happier’ and that she learned from a man named Light Watkins.

Light Watkins, the Vedic meditation coach, and Meghan were introduced while having dinner with a friend in Santa Monica, California.

Later, Meghan gave it a try in the coming days.

She wrote it quickly became the “quietude that rocked my world.” After a year, she realized “I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with it.”