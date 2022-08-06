Targeted attack: PTI lawmaker Malik Liaquat Ali Khan critically injured, shifted to Peshawar

PTI MPA Malik Liaquat Ali Khan. — Twitter/File

LOWER DIR: PTI’s member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Malik Liaquat Ali Khan on Saturday was critically injured in a targeted attack in the Maidan Gul area of Lower Dir District.

The MPA was travelling to his home hometown Nagotal when he came under attack.

Khan is now being shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. He, along with other injured in the attack, were taken to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in Timergara soon after the attack.

Four people including one policeman and one levies official were also martyred in the attack by unidentified gunmen.

According to police, those killed in the attack include the brother and nephew of Malik Liaquat. Police added that three more people including the MPA are currently injured.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken strict notice of the attack, and ordered the IG to arrest the culprits.

Condemning the incident, the chief minister termed it a cowardly act and said that the culprits cannot escape from the law.

"The people involved in the incident will be arrested and brought to justice," vowed the CM.

CM Mahmood also wished for the speedy recovery of the MPA and other people who got injured. While he expressed condolences to the families of the martyred police and levies personnel.