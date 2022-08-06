 
close
Saturday August 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle's friend Tyler Perry backs Prince Harry and her decision to quit royal life

Meghan Markle's friend Tyler Perry backs Prince Harry and her decision to quit royal life

By Web Desk
August 06, 2022
Meghan Markles friend Tyler Perry backs Prince Harry and her decision to quit royal life

Tyler Perry  was the only high profile celebrity  who used social media to wish his friend Meghan Markle on her birthday.

 Markle's showbiz fried Perry on Friday took to Twitter to wish her on her 41st birthday.

The actor and director said he has watched Meghan endure things that would have broken a lot of people.

Meghan Markles friend Tyler Perry backs Prince Harry and her decision to quit royal life

He also seemed to back Meghan and Harry's decision to step down from their royal duties and move to the US.

"I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband and your kids are now," he wrote

Tyler Perry called the Duchess of Sussex Princess Meghan as he concluded his birthday message.

He wrote, "I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people."

The actor said, "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

Meghan Markles friend Tyler Perry backs Prince Harry and her decision to quit royal life